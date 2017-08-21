Mid-Mo PrideFest Is Coming August 26th

Next Saturday is primed to be one amazing celebration at Rose Music Hall, as Mid-Mo Pridefest returns.

MidMo PrideFest is a family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ community that has been going solid for 13 years. This year, the festival is Saturday, August 26, at Rose Music Hall. There will be live performances, activities for the kids and teens, food trucks, beverages, and tons of information and support. , and, of course, our wonderful sponsors and vendors.

According to the organizers, Festivals, like Pride, are important to our community because it allows us to not only celebrate our identities and the things that make us unique, but it also gives the community an opportunity to show their support to their LGBTQ neighbors, friends, employees, and customers.

The day is capped off by a show featuring Roxxxy Andrews, from the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

