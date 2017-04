It was THE moment at the 2015 American Music Awards, and it was from two people you wouldn’t have expected to steal the show. But that’s exactly what Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth did.

At the conclusion of their duet “Get It On”, Meghan and Charlie locked lips. Hard. Mouths open. Spit swapping. We’re not exactly sure what happened once they got backstage, so for all we know, they went and made Marvin Gaye proud.