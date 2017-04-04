The return of McDonald’s Szechuan McNugget sauce?

April Fool’s Day come and went and with it debuted a brand new episode of ‘Rick and Morty.’ In this episode, Rick is seen talking about how McDonald’s released the Szechuan McNugget sauce in the summer of ’98 for the release of Disney’s ‘Mulan’. It’s the only time he could ever get it. Well, that might be changing.

This sparked a WILDFIRE of people demanding the sauce on the internet. So much so that McDonald’s head chef announced he’s looking into bringing it back. In the meantime, check out the commercial AND how to make it yourself.