McDonald’s Delivery

What if I told you that you could get McDonald’s brought to your door? Well that time may be in the near future. McDonald’s will be testing out delivery in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, with 200 restaurants delivering food through UberEATS starting in late January. Just like other restaurants on the app, you can order items, track the progress and delivery, and then accept your order at your door. Depending on how well the service does in Florida, we might be getting a permanent Mcdonalds delivery service.