Another massive movie franchise is getting a reboot?

Are you ready to take the red pill or blue pill?

Warner Brothers is reportedly gearing up to reboot the Matrix franchise.

Sources say there is potential interest in Michael B. Jordan to star but there’s still a lot to go through before getting to that point. The Wachowski siblings, who created, wrote and directed the original trilogy, are not currently on board.

Keanu Reeves said he’d be interested in returning to world under one condition. The Wachowski’s HAVE to write and direct again.

