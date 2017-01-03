Mariah’s Trainwreck

Mariah Carey brought in the new year with a terrible performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Secrest on ABC. Carey had some technical difficulties during her live performance in Times Square and you could tell she was upset. After the performance, she took to twitter saying “stuff happens”. Apparently, her ear piece wasn’t working which made it hard to hear and threw her off. She could have at least winged it instead, we got a very awkward performance that went south fast! Check it out for yourself.