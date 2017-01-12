Listen Live
Marchin’ to Mardi Gras

January 11, 2017 Leave a comment

On Saturday, February 25th, we’re ‘Marchin’ to Mardi Gras’ and we invite you to join us!

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the Midwest’s largest pre-Lenten celebration and includes over 100 floats! The parade will start south of Busch Stadium and wind through the streets of Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. We will be taking a bus from Columbia to St. Louis and back to enjoy the parade and Mardi Gras celebration!

  • Parade starts at 11am. We will arrive early to see the start of the parade.
  • View more tips and details about the parade here!

Tickets and Details

  • Tickets are $100 per person which will include a free Marchin’ to Mardi Gras t-shirt and transportation from Columbia, Mo to St. Louis and back (must be at least 21 years of age or older).
  • The bus will leave Columbia at 8am Saturday the 25th morning and we plan to leave St. Louis at 7pm that night.
  • There are only 50 tickets available so don’t wait!

Tickets go on sale February 2nd!

