On Saturday, February 25th, we’re ‘Marchin’ to Mardi Gras’ and we invite you to join us!

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the Midwest’s largest pre-Lenten celebration and includes over 100 floats! The parade will start south of Busch Stadium and wind through the streets of Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. We will be taking a bus from Columbia to St. Louis and back to enjoy the parade and Mardi Gras celebration!

Parade starts at 11am. We will arrive early to see the start of the parade.

View more tips and details about the parade here!

Tickets and Details

Tickets are $100 per person which will include a free Marchin’ to Mardi Gras t-shirt and transportation from Columbia, Mo to St. Louis and back (must be at least 21 years of age or older).

The bus will leave Columbia at 8am Saturday the 25th morning and we plan to leave St. Louis at 7pm that night.

There are only 50 tickets available so don’t wait!

Purchase your ticket to reserve your spot today!

Tickets go on sale February 2nd!