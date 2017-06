This is the most adorable thing I’ve seen in a while. Mac Miller wishing Ariana Grande a Happy Birthday is everything rn.

Given what Ariana had to go through last month, I think this will mean a lot to her.

“Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good. I think it’s supposed to be “so well” but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”

They’re so damn cute. – JaX