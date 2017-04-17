Eyesight Can Increase From Low Intensity Workouts

Everyone has heard the classic eating carrots helps your eyesight. It turns out that low- intensity workouts really can boost your vision, well at least according to science. Researchers at the University of California found that low- intensity exercise helps the visual cortex, which plays a major role in processing what the eyes can see.

Barry Giesbrecht explains changes the exercise provides saying, “We show that the increased activation what we call arousal, changes how information is represented, and it’s much more selective.” The finding comes after researchers ar Emory University found exercise prevented mice from going blind in a study done back in 2014.