Lorde Teases New Favorite Song And Announces New Album Release Date

Lorde has yet again teased fans with new material on the horizon, saying that her next song is the favorite thing she’s ever done. Yes, she gave us Green Light but that seems to be only the beginning, the best is still yet to come. If you haven’t seen her performance on Saturday Night Live check it out:

@lorde and the music… this next song is like my favourite thing i've ever done it truly sounds like nothing i've heard in the best way — Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017

“Fine tuning the plan for the whole year.. holy shit you guys have no idea there’s so much cool stuff coming”— Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017

Lorde’s Latest album Melodrama will be dropping on June 16th!

oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF — Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017

Are you as excited for Melodrama as we are? Let us know in the comments below!