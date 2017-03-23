Listen Live
Lorde teases new song.
Brendan Walter

Lorde Teases New Favorite Song And Announces New Album Release Date

March 23, 2017 Leave a comment

Lorde has yet again teased fans with new material on the horizon, saying that her next song is the favorite thing she’s ever done. Yes, she gave us Green Light but that seems to be only the beginning, the best is still yet to come. If you haven’t seen her performance on Saturday Night Live check it out: 

“Fine tuning the plan for the whole year.. holy shit you guys have no idea there’s so much cool stuff coming”— Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017

Lorde’s Latest album Melodrama will be dropping on June 16th! 

Are you as excited for Melodrama as we are? Let us know in the comments below! 

