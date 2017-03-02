Lorde Green Light Official Music Video

Lorde is going to be gracing us with her royal presence once again! It has been quite some time since we have seen or heard from Lorde since 2013 with her album Pure Heroine. It all started with a T.V ad that dropped in New Zealand last Sunday which featured her sipping on a shake in the backseat of a car as a piano plays and a date pops up on the screen “3.2.17 NYC and 3.3.17 NZ.

Teasing us that she would be dropping new music and this was correct as Lorde released a new single called Green Light today. Check out the music video below!

Lorde booked a Saturday Night Live gig for March 11th and I’m excited to see what she has been hiding, you know she has more material up her sleeves.