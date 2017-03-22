Lollapalooza 2017 line up is out!

IT. IS. LIT.

It’s a time honored tradition in Chicago to wait up all night for the Lolla line up to be released. Luckily, I work a morning show and I’m up anyway. This year’s line up, in my opinion, is the best I’ve seen in recent memory. There’s balance everywhere. Perfect amounts of pop, alternative, EDM, and hip hop. Chicago’s very own Chance the Rapper is headlining this year. Other notable acts include Lorde, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and Big Sean. Too many to name. Check out the line up below. SO EXCITED! – JAX

Lollapalooza Website