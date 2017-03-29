Don’t Tell This Girl It’s Not Really A Robot [VIDEO]

While others are gushing over the love between a beauty and her beast, we’re equally in awe over this girl and her robot. Well, her water heater.

In this adorable video that’s gone viral, a little girl is on the street, and sees an old water heater on the curb. However, that’s not what it looks like, especially to her. She sees it as a robot, err “wo-bot”. We see the resemblance.

The poor toddler tries numerous times to get the robot’s attention, but it doesn’t respond. She doesn’t care though, as she makes one last adorable attempt to get it’s attention.

Check out the video and warm your heart.

Rayna Meets A “Robot”