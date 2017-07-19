Let Us Guess Your Hairstyle!

BET WE CAN GUESS YOUR HAIR STYLE BASED ON YOUR DATING PREFERENCES!

y107 has teamed up with Studio 1 Salon to see if we can guess your current hairstyle based on your dating preferences!

Take our short quiz below to find out! This quiz will run from Monday, July 24th through Monday, July 31st. A winner will be announced on Monday, July 31st!

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU?

Grand Prize: One lucky winner will receive a hair smoothing treatment from Studio 1 Salon , just in time for school to start back! (A $150 value!)

Everyone Wins: Just for taking our quiz, you’ll receive a coupon for 50% off one shampoo AND one conditioner of your choice from Studio 1 Salon!

If you have a slow Internet connection, it may take a few seconds for the form to appear below.