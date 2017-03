William Osman is a mechanical/electrical engineer who plays with lasers in Ventura, California. Being a YouTuber as well, he couldn’t resist turning down a challenge from a viewer who wanted him to make a sandwich that resembles Vin Diesel using laser-cut sections of ham. So he did exactly that, granted it looks a little bit like a Deadpool version of Vin Diesel, the likeness is still dead on. Check out the creation of this unique sandwich below!