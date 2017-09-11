Listen Live
Lady Gaga is taking a well needed break from music.
Cover art for Netflix's 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' original documentary featuring Lady Gaga. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Lady Gaga Is Taking A Break From Music

Jordan September 11, 2017 Jordan's Blog, Music News, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Time For a Break

You read the title right! Lady Gaga is planning to take a breather and slow down for some healing. Gaga was in Toronto September 8th for a concert and to premiere her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

It follows her through life and the struggle she has with chronic pain. Gaga will still be writing and creating during the break from music. Just because she is slowing things down a little doesn’t mean she is gone for good. She still has something special up her sleeve, we might even see her in a few movies.

What do you think of Lady Gaga taking a little hiatus? Let us know in the comments below!

    Lady Gaga lady gaga GIF  

