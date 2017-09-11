Lady Gaga Is Taking A Break From Music

Time For a Break

You read the title right! Lady Gaga is planning to take a breather and slow down for some healing. Gaga was in Toronto September 8th for a concert and to premiere her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

It follows her through life and the struggle she has with chronic pain. Gaga will still be writing and creating during the break from music. Just because she is slowing things down a little doesn’t mean she is gone for good. She still has something special up her sleeve, we might even see her in a few movies.

