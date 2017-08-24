Cover art for Netflix's 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' original documentary featuring Lady Gaga. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)
Lady Gaga Revealed Intense looking Documentary on Netflix
Jordan
August 24, 2017
Jordan's Blog, Videos, Y107 Blogs
documentary Gaga Instagram Intense Lady Gaga Netflix New Taylor swift unique video 2017-08-24
#GagaFiveFootTwo
A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on
These are just a few examples of what’s to come! Gaga: Five foot two is due out September 22nd and we couldn’t be more hyped.