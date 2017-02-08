Lady Gaga Continues Hot Streak With New Single

The halftime momentum continues for Lady Gaga.

Fresh off the scorching hot halftime show, Lady Gaga announced her tour and the world went crazy less than 24 hours later. Now, less than a week later, she’s not letting that buzz die down, as she drops a fresh single, “John Wayne”. And thankfully, it’s NOT a country track.

Before “Joanne” was released, we heard plenty of buzz that it had many country elements to it. So when I saw the title of this new single, I couldn’t help but think (with a groan), “here we go”. Despite the “John Wayne” title, this is NOT country. And, it’s a great thing.

Not only is the video fun, comic book-esque, and true Gaga, the song is catchy af. Listen and enjoy!

And get ready to party it up Nov. 15 (Sprint Center, KC) or Nov. 16 (Scottrade, STL). Tickets on sale Feb 20.