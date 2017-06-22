Should kids under 13 be legally allowed to have smartphones?

PAUS

A group called Parents Against Underage Smartphones (PAUS) in Colorado have a plan. The plan is to push a ballot that would prohibit the sales of smartphones to children under the age of 13. However, this law would only apply to smartphones so flip phones are in the clear!

Dr. Farnum compared his proposed law to similar age restrictions on cigarettes, alcohol, and pornography. PAUS will need to collect 100,000 physical signatures by fall 2018 for the initiative to reach the ballot in time for the 2018 elections.

This topic has brought a lot of attention to cell phone use in kids, and more and more parents are agreeing with ballot initiative no. 29. Most people, however still believe that parents should determine when their kids are allowed to own a smartphone. What do you think about this issue? Let us know in the comments below!