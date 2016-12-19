Teens Express The True Spirit of Christmas

It seems like all we hear about is bullying in schools, and we just don’t hear enough good news. As Christmas is here, one story counters all that. It’s the social post that has gone viral this weekend, making all that is wrong in the world right again.

At a High School in Somerset, Texas, the students decided to come together to help out another student with special needs named J.R. His classmates noticed the sophomore had been wearing size 10 shoes, although he needed size 13, and decided to pull their money together to get him new shoes. Two new pairs in fact. Then they brought him in to present the gift. Of course, every single one of them had their cell phones out, ready to record. Here’s one that’s been posted and seen over 5 million times. It just reminds us all of the goodness in the world this holiday season.

There is an update, as J.R. had a good reason for still wearing the wrong sized shoes. According to the above post: