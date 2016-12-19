Teens Express The True Spirit of Christmas

It seems like all we hear about is bullying in schools, and we just don’t hear enough good news. As Christmas is here, one story counters all that. It’s the social post that has gone viral this weekend, making all that is wrong in the world right again.
At a High School in Somerset, Texas, the students decided to come together to help out another student with special needs named J.R. His classmates noticed the sophomore had been wearing size 10 shoes, although he needed size 13, and decided to pull their money together to get him new shoes. Two new pairs in fact. Then they brought him in to present the gift. Of course, every single one of them had their cell phones out, ready to record. Here’s one that’s been posted and seen over 5 million times. It just reminds us all of the goodness in the world this holiday season.
There is an update, as J.R. had a good reason for still wearing the wrong sized shoes. According to the above post:
***** UPDATE*****
We found out from JR’s family that he does have shoes that fit him, but he refuses to stop wearing the boots of his beloved grandfather, since his grandfather can no longer wear them. JR was wearing the boots (size 10 1/2) the day he told the boys that he really needed a size 13! But that’s how all this Christmas season of giving good cheer got started!!