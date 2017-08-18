Kendrick Lamar in Kansas City (NSFW)

Kung Fu Kenny brought the house DOWN. HE EVEN HAD NINJAS.
Wednesday Night. Sprint Center in KC. The lights dimmed. On the stage screen popped Kendrick Lamar in a kung-fu spoof (for those of you who don’t know, his nickname/alter ego is ‘Kung-Fu Kenny’). Throughout the show, that kung-fu theme would continue with ninjas, dancers, and fighters. Check out some of the show below!
WARNING! NSFW!! USE HEADPHONES!
BE HUMBLE ACAPPELLA THO!
I got to meet some listers too!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BX4fnz0Hsh6/?taken-by=shelbyboze