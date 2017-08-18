Kendrick Lamar in Kansas City (NSFW)

Kung Fu Kenny brought the house DOWN. HE EVEN HAD NINJAS.

Wednesday Night. Sprint Center in KC. The lights dimmed. On the stage screen popped Kendrick Lamar in a kung-fu spoof (for those of you who don’t know, his nickname/alter ego is ‘Kung-Fu Kenny’). Throughout the show, that kung-fu theme would continue with ninjas, dancers, and fighters. Check out some of the show below!

WARNING! NSFW!! USE HEADPHONES!

#WeOutHere at @kendricklamar #kendricklamar #kansascity A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Kendrick has a ninja on stage. This show is hella lit. A post shared by JAX (@jxonair) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

#KendrickLamar killin it A post shared by JAX (@jxonair) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

BE HUMBLE ACAPPELLA THO!

I got to meet some listers too!

#WeOutHere with Ami and Ely! They won on our Kendrick107 Facebook contest! KendrickLamar #Kansascity A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

