Kendrick Lamar in Kansas City (NSFW)

Jax August 18, 2017 JAX Blogs, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Kung Fu Kenny brought the house DOWN. HE EVEN HAD NINJAS. 

Wednesday Night. Sprint Center in KC. The lights dimmed. On the stage screen popped Kendrick Lamar in a kung-fu spoof (for those of you who don’t know, his nickname/alter ego is ‘Kung-Fu Kenny’). Throughout the show, that kung-fu theme would continue with ninjas, dancers, and fighters. Check out some of the show below!

WARNING! NSFW!! USE HEADPHONES! 

Kendrick has a ninja on stage. This show is hella lit.

#KendrickLamar killin it

BE HUMBLE ACAPPELLA THO! 

I got to meet some listers too! 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX4fnz0Hsh6/?taken-by=shelbyboze

 

 

 

