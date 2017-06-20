Katy Perry The First To Ever Hit 100-Million Followers On Twitter

Twitter announced that Katy Perry has made officially made history. She is the first user ever to reach 100 million followers! The social media platform has never had this happen so they celebrated the milestone by posting a video of her tweets through the years, starting the first tweet she ever posted in 2009.

Katy is very active on Twitter sending out about a thousand tweets each year! Her most popular tweet ever was in 2012 when she hoped One Direction would perform at the VMA’s. This spawned over 132,000 retweets.

Perry’s increase in followers was probably largely due to her announcement of being a judge on American Idol, and all of the live streaming she did on YouTube. Her album Witness just dropped and she claimed the No. 1 as it debuted atop the Billboard 200. Katy sold 180,000 copies in the first week out and it is her third straight No. 1 album after Teenage Dream and Prism.