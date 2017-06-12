Katy Perry Gets Real and Emotional During 4 Day Live Stream

We love Katy Perry, but we’re at a loss. Is she being real with us? Are we getting more of an act? Is this all for promotion? We just don’t know what to believe LiveStream over the weekend.

Katy Perry just dropped her latest album, “Witness” last week, and since then, has been going “Witness: LIVE”, as she’s been holed up inside a house with Livestream cameras on her 24/7. It’s been an interesting run to say the least. But you also have to wonder, is this just a stunt, or is this for real, especially after a complete change of heart on the Taylor feud.

Backtracking for a moment, Friday was an interesting one. Just as Katy’s album dropped, her rival, Taylor Swift, seemed to steal some thunder by re-releasing her library to streaming services, after pulling it a couple years ago. While it may have been mere coincidence, Taylor is a smart businesswoman, and we’re pretty much assuming it was clearly on purpose. More likely it was retaliation for Katy’s comments during Carpool Karaoke, and the release of “Swish, Swish”. But what do we know?

During the weekend though, Katy gave her response in a very revealing interview that caught us off guard. She pretty much revealed she’s officially ready to move on, then offered praise for her nemesis.

“I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her…I think it’s time… I love her, and I want the best for her. Like maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion.”

The odd part is it’s a bit different from how she expressed herself on the Late, Late Show, and a lot more apologetic than calling Taylor Swift an “assassin”, as she did just a day before.

However, you can’t deny the raw emotion in the therapy session. She went on to discuss that “Katy Perry” is really just a character, and how she previously had suicidal thoughts that she’s very ashamed about. We want to believe her. We really do. But it today’s world, unfortunately, we question everything, as mainly, the whole Livestream was a publicity stunt, right?

Take a look. You tell us. Don’t get us wrong; we LOVE Katy Perry. You just don’t know what to believe anymore. Guess time will tell.

What’s your take?