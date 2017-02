Katy Perry Drops New Track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ [VIDEO]

It’s a good day when we have a new Katy Perry track to kick off the weekend.

After a week-long tease which included a new platinum blonde look, a mirrored ball and chain,

Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

and a scavenger hunt for mirror balls,

PLOT TWIST: A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:03am PST

we finally have the full new track from Katy.

