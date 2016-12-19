Listen Live
Breaking News
Instagram-KatyPerry

Katy Perry Brings An Early Christmas Present

December 19, 2016 Leave a comment

She might now permanently have a black tooth, but at least it comes with the promise of new music. Katy Perry took to her Instagram stories this weekend to tease some new music snippets from her upcoming 4th album. While we have no other details, we do get the feel this will be another dose of awesome.  

What do you think the rest of that sentence will be? “Don’t be scared to…?”

Here’s the other one.

This guy has some further gossip/speculation. We’ll see what comes true.

