Katy Perry Brings An Early Christmas Present

She might now permanently have a black tooth, but at least it comes with the promise of new music. Katy Perry took to her Instagram stories this weekend to tease some new music snippets from her upcoming 4th album. While we have no other details, we do get the feel this will be another dose of awesome.

Katy posted a split second of a song from the studio! Don’t be scared to die? don’t be scared to cry? Whatcha think? https://t.co/IyuwFuObFf pic.twitter.com/j1G4mhR1Ie — Katy Perry | FOTP (@FOTPKatyPerry) December 17, 2016

What do you think the rest of that sentence will be? “Don’t be scared to…?”

Here’s the other one.

This guy has some further gossip/speculation. We’ll see what comes true.