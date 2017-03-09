Is It Video Release Day? Two Major Y107 Songs Get Videos

Two new videos just dropped, including the video for one of our favorite songs right now. You can say we have no issue with it.

The first comes from Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki, as the official video for “Just Hold On” has finally dropped. Surprisingly, neither are a part of it, which kind-of makes you wonder what took so long. It works though.

But the one that’s got us most excited is the video release for Julia Michaels’ “Issues”. And yes, it’s pretty much the perfection we were expecting. We hope to keep hearing more from her.