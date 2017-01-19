JoJo :: Mad Love Tour @ Blue Note

JoJo is resilient. That’s the message that comes through loud and clear when you listen to Mad Love., her debut album with Atlantic Records and her first LP in ten years. She’s empowered. She’s in control. And she’s grown as hell. You can hear it in her Wiz Khalifa-assisted lead single, “No Apologies.” It’s a powerful statement of intent that announces to the world that the singer-songwriter isn’t going to let anyone make her feel small. “As a woman, I find myself apologizing for things that I really don’t need to apologize for,” JoJo says. “Even as simple as when someone bumps into you.” She laughs. “Guess what? I’m not sorry you bumped into me. Overall, though, the song to me is an anthem of empowerment. It’s about being confident and comfortable enough with who you are to live unapologetically.

JoJo will be coming to Columbia April 19th At the Blue Note. Doors will be opening at 7 pm and the show starts at 8! Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door the day of the show. Get your tickets here!