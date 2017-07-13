Listen Live
Jaycees Cole County Fair With Uncle Kracker

Jordan July 13, 2017 Contests, Upcoming Events 4 Comments

Y107 is excited for fair season! Join us for the 2017 Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair! The fair is from Monday, July 31st – Saturday, August 5th and is open 5:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday it will only cost you $2 to get in; Tuesday-Saturday $10 Ages 10 and Up.

Friday night right after the tractor pull Uncle Kracker will be preforming. Keep listening to Y107 for a chance to win tickets to the show!   

Join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning show each morning from 5:30-10a and Carson each afternoon from 2p-6p all this week to win tickets!

The Fair is packed full of exciting events and concerts to enjoy. From animal showings, to motocross there is something for everyone to enjoy. Click here for everything you need to know about the Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair!

 

4 comments

  1. Carson
    July 27, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Tickets are still available to purchase. Fair admission gets you into the concert. We’ve got 2 more chances to win them tomorrow as well. Just after at with Cosmo and the Y107 morning show, and again at 4:20p with Carson. Good luck!

  2. Leonard Hatfield
    July 27, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    I would love to take my fiance to see one of her favorite bands for her FIRST CONCERT EVER !!!

  3. cosmo
    July 26, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Good luck Cara! 2 chances each day this week. Cosmo, Jax, and Jaime have a pair just after 8a. Carson has another pair around 4:20p.

  4. Cara Wright
    July 25, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I want to win tickets! Love Uncle Cracker!

