Jaycees Cole County Fair With Uncle Kracker

Y107 is excited for fair season! Join us for the 2017 Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair! The fair is from Monday, July 31st – Saturday, August 5th and is open 5:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday it will only cost you $2 to get in; Tuesday-Saturday $10 Ages 10 and Up.

Friday night right after the tractor pull Uncle Kracker will be preforming. Keep listening to Y107 for a chance to win tickets to the show!

Join Cosmo and the Y107 Morning show each morning from 5:30-10a and Carson each afternoon from 2p-6p all this week to win tickets!

The Fair is packed full of exciting events and concerts to enjoy. From animal showings, to motocross there is something for everyone to enjoy. Click here for everything you need to know about the Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair!