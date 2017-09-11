I decided to take part in the Fire Marshal 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Jefferson City. I had no just how much it would affect me.

110.

That’s how many floors the first responder firefighters in 9/11 had to go up to rescue people. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. They did it in full gear, too. 80+ lbs of clothing, helmets and air tanks.

This event really showed me just how hard it is to be a firefighter and the things they deal with that you don’t even think about. It also gave me time to reflect on just how much and how hard the souls lost in 9/11 worked to get people to safety. They gave their lives so others could live on.

I climbed for them. Here’s some of my experience. – JaX





Doing the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Jeff City. Just did 110 flights!! A post shared by JAX (@jxonair) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:21am PDT