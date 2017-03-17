Need More ‘Irish’ This St. Patrick’s Day? We’re Here To Help

It’s finally here: the weekend we all channel our inner Irish. We eat Corned beef and cabbage, drink green beer and Guinness, and wear green or fear being pinched. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and we get a whole weekend to celebrate. But if the food, drink, and green isn’t enough to get you in the spirit, we’ve got a few movies and bands to check out.

IRISH MOVIES:

2015’s Brooklyn earned Irish actress Saoirse Ronan an Oscar nomination. It’s the powerful story of an Irish woman leaving her home for Brooklyn NY.

Need a romantic comedy? Check out 2010’s Leap Year featuring Amy Adams and the Irish countryside.

Of course how could we not mention 2006’s music filled Oscar highlighted romance Once? Another beautiful romance set in Dublin.

Need a kid’s flick? Check out The Secret of Roan Inish about a 10 yr-old girl sent to live with her grandparents in Ireland.

Finally, there’s the “epic” Tom Cruise/Nicole Kidman love story Far and Away. Watch as a true Hollywood romance blooms on screen, while laughing at Tom’s horrible accent.

Want more bad Irish accents and films?

IRISH MUSIC:

Need some really good Irish music? There’s always U2. But beyond them, you might be familiar with The Script.

What about Van Morrison?

Hozier is Irish!

You remember this The Cranberries song?

How about the Corrs?

Sinead O’Conner is Irish.

You can’t go wrong with Snow Patrol.

Dropkick Murphys are well played during this holiday. While an American Band, they get credit as they are from Boston, and are a Celtic Punk band. While not authentic, they certainly feel Irish.

Oh, there IS one other guy we didn’t mention…