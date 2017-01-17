So Ice Storm Huh? Here’s What’s Been Going On So Far.

Ice Storm is coming. Iceamegedon! Grocery shelves are cleared. Roads are empty. So… The storm that would be has so far been along the I44 corridor. Springfield and south of Rolla, on up towards St. Louis has seen the worst of it so far. That being said, parts of MidMo have definitely felt the effects.

Overnight, Lake of the Ozarks was feeling it…

ICE STORM WARNING: Roads are becoming wet and slick. Take extra precautions. If your wondering about road… https://t.co/khanLjbNV3 — Lake Ozark Police (@LakeOzarkPolice) January 13, 2017

Just past 11am, we decided to run out.

Made a quick run out in Columbia moments ago. Ran into the store for 5 min. Windshield was icy when we came out. Be ready. — Y107 (@Y107) January 13, 2017

And we were seeing numerous similar tweets from Columbia…

Icy steps at Mo. Capitol..did mini splits crossing the street & stuck the landing w/ my left knee, but no harm. pic.twitter.com/XJ3iFwO3wm — Marshall Griffin (@MarshallGReport) January 13, 2017

My windshield is already iced over in Columbia. Heading into work 2 hours early this time. Bring it on, Ice Storm 2017! pic.twitter.com/tbLt6NvW55 — Taylor Petras (@TaylorABC17) January 13, 2017

Roads becoming icy on I-70 in Montgomery Co from route YY and east. If you must drive, DEFROSTER ON! pic.twitter.com/L01IMaRxvM — Brittany Beggs (@BrittanyABC17) January 13, 2017

#icestorm #hopeicanmakeithome #tireddriver A photo posted by Laura Perkins (@lauramperk) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:52am PST

But then, not a whole lot. Rain dried up. No ice. Huh?

Before you go thinking we’re in the clear, things are happening.

The projections have just changed a bit.

Most ice through this evening will accum south. Late tonight- AM Sat it increases north of I-70 & again PM Sat-Sun pic.twitter.com/InK10YWP4B — ABC 17 Stormtrack (@ABC17Stormtrack) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, it’s a bit different story along the I44 corridor. This shot from Lebanon.

#IceStorm2017 #LebanonMO A photo posted by Christian Wilburn (@christianwilburntraining) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

It’s a similar situation in Rolla.

We also have had listeners in Springfield and Farmington hit us up on snapchat and via text that there’s been definite problems there. In fact, we’ve heard of power outages in Farmington, as well as Salem, about 30min south of Rolla. And this out of Perry County in Southern Missouri.

Much of the ice has accumulated east of HWY 54. Here is a look from SE MO. Perry County on HWY 61. Beautiful but dangerous! @NWSStLouis pic.twitter.com/rnH5ABX3cp — Brittany Beggs (@BrittanyABC17) January 13, 2017

Brittany also had reports of accumulations up to a quarter inch in Camdenton.

The roads have been pretty good for the most part. However, late afternoon, we started to hear of some rough patches on I70, especially west of Warrenton as traffic was definitely slow go, and continued almost all the way to St. Louis. One caller told us there were quite a few cars in the ditch on I70 just outside Kingdom City. Shortly after, HWY 54 just North of Camdenton, as well as Rte 5 in Camdenton were slow. We even saw a short terms slow down on Hwy54 around Holts Summit, but that too has passed.

So what now? Are we in the clear. Definitely not. We are just on hold.

As for the roads:

Continue to avoid travel this evening. Check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map for the latest road conditions. https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm pic.twitter.com/EXiG4KEHGe — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 13, 2017

Looking at hourly forecasts, we’re seeing most areas of Mid-Missouri might start seeing rain again around as early as 9pm, so be careful overnight and early tomorrow. We’ll be on the standby, and continue to keep you updated.

