So Ice Storm Huh? Here’s What’s Been Going On So Far.

January 13, 2017 Leave a comment

Ice Storm is coming. Iceamegedon! Grocery shelves are cleared. Roads are empty. So… The storm that would be has so far been along the I44 corridor.  Springfield and south of Rolla, on up towards St. Louis has seen the worst of it so far. That being said, parts of MidMo have definitely felt the effects.  

Overnight, Lake of the Ozarks was feeling it…

Just past 11am, we decided to run out. 

And we were seeing numerous similar tweets from Columbia…

But then, not a whole lot.  Rain dried up. No ice. Huh?

Before you go thinking we’re in the clear, things are happening. 

The projections have just changed a bit.

Meanwhile, it’s a bit different story along the I44 corridor. This shot from Lebanon.

It’s a similar situation in Rolla.

We also have had listeners in Springfield and Farmington hit us up on snapchat and via text that there’s been definite problems there. In fact, we’ve heard of power outages in Farmington, as well as Salem, about 30min south of Rolla. And this out of Perry County in Southern Missouri.

Brittany also had reports of accumulations up to a quarter inch in Camdenton.

The roads have been pretty good for the most part. However, late afternoon, we started to hear of some rough patches on I70, especially west of Warrenton as traffic was definitely slow go, and continued almost all the way to St. Louis. One caller told us there were quite a few cars in the ditch on I70 just outside Kingdom City.  Shortly after, HWY 54 just North of Camdenton, as well as Rte 5 in Camdenton were slow.  We even saw a short terms slow down on Hwy54 around Holts Summit, but that too has passed.

So what now? Are we in the clear. Definitely not. We are just on hold.   

As for the roads:

 

Looking at hourly forecasts, we’re seeing most areas of Mid-Missouri might start seeing rain again around as early as 9pm, so be careful overnight and early tomorrow.  We’ll be on the standby, and continue to keep you updated.

