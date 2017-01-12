Have You Thought Of These Ice Storm Prep Tips?

Icemageddon is slated to hit tomorrow, with some effects possibly as early as tonight. Have you thought of everything?

Sure, you may have the bread and water figured out. Maybe even the milk and eggs. But what about batteries? Gas in the car? Our Facebook friend wrote in with these tips:

More great advice from our friends at ABC17:

If the power does go out in your home, you want to report the outage; check your breaker; avoid opening the fridge and freezer; unplug major appliances; keep heat inside your home; have a weather radio and extra batteries. If you have a generator, that’s a good option if you’re experienced. If you do decide to use a generator, you want to make sure it’s not inside your home.

They added it might be hard to find one however.

A listener called in today with another great idea. They bought tarps to put over their cars, as the ice will surely seal the doors. This way, not only will the car remain ice free, but they can also get in if they need to charge the cell phone off the car battery if the power does go out. Great idea.

And The Weather Channel adds these reminders:

If you’re stuck at home for several days make sure you have enough non-perishable food and any supplies you may need including water, a cooler with ice and prescriptions. If you have canned foods, be sure to have a non-electric can opener.

You should also have a first-aid kit, some cash and have your vehicle filled with gas, according to FEMA.

Consider pruning limbs or removing trees leaning toward your home before the ice storm to avoid the potential of falling trees or limbs on your home.

They’ve got a nice short video you can check out as well that further explains Ice Storms.

Find out more about the storm here. Best news in that report is that they don’t expect the storm to be “crippling”. According to Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Sieveking, “It’s just going to be an ice storm that’s’ going to cause some headaches and some hazardous travel.”

Fingers crossed.

What are you doing to prepare for the storm? What advice did we miss?