Important Advisory From Area Police Regarding the Ice Storm

As the ice is coming, there’s some major things you need to know from the Columbia Police Department.As we already know, MODOT is advising to stay off the roads, and only travel if absolutely necessary. If you are going to travel, make sure you are prepared with necessary items in the car (blanket, water, snacks) and a full tank of gas.

<Get the latest closings and cancellations here.>

However, if you are traveling through Columbia, the Police Department has a couple important things to be aware of, the biggest being this:

CPD will NOT respond to vehicle collisions where no one is injured, vehicle(s) involved are not blocking the road during icy conditions. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 12, 2017

In a press release they added:

If you are in a collision that is blocking the road and it is safe to do so, please move the vehicle off the roadway and find alternate transportation. Please do not call Boone County Joint Communications if you observe a vehicle off the roadway that has been marked with yellow police tape. It’s imperative the phone lines are accessible for emergencies. Parties involved in a collision with injuries and/or a vehicle blocking the roadway that can’t be moved should call 9-1-1 to dispatch an officer and other emergency services.

In other words, get your photos and exchange insurance info, then get back on your way, and get safe as quickly as possible.

Another great piece of driving advice:

Driving on Ice/Snow: 1.) Drive slowly and leave three times more space than usual between you and another car in… https://t.co/s0RIzkQNNz — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 13, 2017

Need a reminder? THIS was back in December:

Video from a troopers dash cam on US 54 in Callaway County during the bad road conditions yesterday. #GoSlowInIceAndSnow pic.twitter.com/leofzXUa2g — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) December 17, 2016

The city has full crews in on the ready, and we are thankful for their service. Roads are clearly pre-treated. According to a press release from the city, “Preparations have been made with Columbia Utilities and Parks & Recreation and Community Development to assist with power outage response should it be necessary. Some road barricade closures may occur due to ice or tree damage. Any driver should be aware of not just ice conditions, but tree/limb and powerlines across the road.” Engineering Manager Richard Stone added, “Operational modifications to our response will be made as the situation develops.”

As for Jefferson City,

During the impending storm, please remember to call 9-1-1 only during emergency situations. Non-injury crashes… https://t.co/8Xs2E8NIq3 — JeffersonCityPolice (@JeffCityPolice) January 13, 2017

The JC Police encourage you to check out road maps and conditions here.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest on-air, available here at Y107.com and through the free Y107 app, and also through our social media on twitter and facebook.

<Get the latest closings and cancellations here.>