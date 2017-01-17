Massive Beast Proves Dinosaurs Still Exist! [VIDEO]

On a trip to Florida once, we went to the everglades, took a fan boat, and fed the alligators. If I’m not mistaken, they like marshmallows. Clearly this guy has had one too many!

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!

This bull alligator is simply massive, and makes me want to go no where near alligators anymore. EVER! My in-laws used to live in a neighborhood with lagoons in SC, and it was regular to see a smaller version show up occasionally. Then it made the news that one showed up at a neighbor’s door. You probably saw the pic that went viral. From that point on, I stopped visiting. (They since moved, and all is well, thankfully.)

what i don’t get is how those people are even brave enough to stand that close. I’d be gone… QUICK! More power to them, or are they just dumb. So there you have it: Dinosaurs do still exist.

Makes me think this “Joe Dirt” scene could happen.

WILL YOU EVER GO IN THE WATER IN FLORIDA AGAIN? COMMENT BELOW.