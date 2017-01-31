How Well Do You Know Children’s Miracle Network?

Test your knowledge of the Children’s Miracle Network by taking our trivia quiz below and help kids get back to being kids!



Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local at MU Children’s Hospital of University of Missouri Health Care to fund critical treatments and healthcare services and pediatric medical equipment. Take our trivia quiz to test your knowledge and for the opportunity to donate to CMN!

Join CMN’s group on Facebook!