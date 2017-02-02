Listen Live
Guess Who’s Coming Back to Dr. Phil

February 2, 2017 Leave a comment

Well, how bou dah!  Dr. Phil seems to be digging for a new low, cashing in on the latest Internet catch phrase. Rather “cah” phrase.

"Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah"

Being that he started the whole thing, sure, he’s got every right to capitalize on it. However, I remember the day when he was legit, and not just desperate to put on a Springer-style show.

Don’t get me wrong though; we’ll be watching. 

