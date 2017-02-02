Guess Who’s Coming Back to Dr. Phil

Well, how bou dah! Dr. Phil seems to be digging for a new low, cashing in on the latest Internet catch phrase. Rather “cah” phrase.
"Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah"
Look who's back for round two! bit.ly/DrPhilcashmeousside #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #cashmeousside #howbowdah
Being that he started the whole thing, sure, he’s got every right to capitalize on it. However, I remember the day when he was legit, and not just desperate to put on a Springer-style show.
Don’t get me wrong though; we’ll be watching.