When you are going through life and everything is just fine, but then you wake up one morning and look in the mirror… Boom it hits you, one of the worse pimples ever! whether its cuts, cold sores, acne, cuts, or really any type of blemish you need it to go away fast! You can go to the store and pick up something but you know that would mean going out in public, so you might turn towards home remedies.

These days, it seems people are using Pepto-Bismol for more than just fighting the occasional upset stomach or keeping you out of the bathroom. Dotting some of that pink stuff on your face can help fight those horrible pimples that pop up, this is because it contains acne-fighting salicylic acid. While you can do this as a home remedy you might want to stick to other methods just because Pepto-Bismol contains drying salts to add flavor, but this can cause flaky zits and no one wants that!

