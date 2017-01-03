2016 has come and gone and within just days of the new year, there have been many viral things that surfaced. The horrible performance from Mariah Carrey, and one massive prank to the Hollywood sign. Call it a prank or celebration as you entered Los Angeles, you would have been greeted by a little change to the iconic sign. Some prankster managed to climb up and transform the sign to Hollyweed, reflecting the new recreational marijuana usage in the state.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time the Hollywood sign has been messed with. Many people have altered the sign and back in January of 1976, prankster Danny Finegood made the sign read Hollyweed as well. While this is not an original prank, it’s definitely one way to kick off the new year for California.