Holiday Twinkies Recalled

The combination of white chocolate and peppermint might be divine, but there’s a chance it might make you very sick as well now.

Hostess has issued a recall on the limited edition White Peppermint Twinkies over concerns of potential salmonella poisoning. No cases have been reported, but it is a concern. If you have a box you have not devoured, and it has the UPC 888109111571, do NOT eat the twinkies, as hard as it may be to resist. Trust us, you don’t want to mess with Salmonella.

Hostess advised customers who purchased the product not to consume it and dispose of it immediately. Those with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.