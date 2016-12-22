Holiday Tree Prank

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is such an iconic and classic movie that it truly has shaped the way we spend the season with family. Ever want a tree in your house so big it won’t even fit, just like in the movie? Well, there is a Christmas prank going around on social media showing Christmas trees sticking through the roof of people’s houses.

To achieve the “through the roof” Christmas tree, buy a really tall tree, cut it in half, then display half the tree inside of your house where people can see it, and the top of it on the roof. This creates the illusion that the tree is busting through the top of your house.