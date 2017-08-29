HELP HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS

If you looking for a way to give to the relief efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf region, here are several ways to safely & securely give.

Here are a few organizations that are helping not just in Houston but the entire region devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations online and by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Houston Humane Society is also helping to care for and shelter pets in the area, though it receives no funding from the city. You can donate here.

Portlight is providing assistance to those with disabilities. You can help by contacting the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies Hurricane Harvey Disability Hotline at (800) 626-4959.

International Association of Fire Fighters- Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Kevin Hart called on his celebrity friends to give “I think we participated in a lot of challenges on the Internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done them,” Hart said in the video. “At this point I’m going to start a real challenge. I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross.”

“I think when you do it you should tag someone else,” Hart instructed. “Prayers go out to Houston”

Heads up the language NSFW