A New Kind Of Dating, er, HATING App

Grumpy, but looking to be Grumpy in Love? There’s now an app for that.

Are you the type who hates crowds? Hates the color blue? Hates slow walkers? Hates moms who let their babies cry in checkout lines? Hates paying extra for the guac? Hates everything about anything? Hates that you can’t find love? A new app proves you are not alone and will help you find a match based on your unified hate.

It’s called ‘Hater‘, and here’s how it works:

“Hater has a list of over 2,000 topics (like cargo shorts, Donald Trump, slow walkers and paying extra for guacamole) that will display on your phone. The user has the option to swipe down for hate, up for love, swipe right for like and left for dislike. OR you can opt out of choosing a feeling at all (if you’re dead inside).” –Elite Daily

If you’re thinking it’s all a joke, well, that’s kind of how it started, as the creator is a comedy writer. However, after quickly seeing how people bond over love (and hate), he realized he was on to something. A 2006 study in Florida actually found that people had a stronger bond over a unified hate, versus a unified love. Nice!

Only problem: It’s only available for iphones so far. Sorry android users. Just something else to hate I guess.

So haters, go ahead and hate, then swipe down and find love at the same time. Will you?