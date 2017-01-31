Hardest Question Answered

The one thing we all dread you going out to eat with your significant other and you ask “what do you want to eat?” We have all been there, right? I mean there are many different tactics out there but this couple might have just struck gold with the system they came up with. They printed out the names of 22 different local restaurants and pasted them evenly around a see n say spinner. Pull the switch and let fate decide where you are going to eat that night!

Told you it’s exciting stuff, beats the constant bickering back and forth until you are both annoyed with each other and it ruins the night. This really is a game changer, but this does raise an important point: think of the drinking games you could play with this… you’re welcome!