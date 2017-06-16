Happy Father’s Day From Y107

Y107 Crew Wishes Their Dads A Happy Father’s Day

Cosmo, Jax, Jaime, Carson and Jordan Jay

My Dad John has been an avid Cardinals baseball fan and this is me at 3years old getting my first autograph from Hall of Famer Lou Brock. “Always Do Your Best” is one of my favorite pieces of advice my Father gave me as a child and I try and pass that along to my two kids as often as I can. I can’t wait to fire up the BBQ grill at my parent’s house and cook some pork steaks, chicken and more of some of my Dad’s favorite foods for Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day Dad

I Love You – Cosmo

My Dad used to be a grocery store owner and as a hold, I thought this was cool as hell. In the picture, Tony the Tiger showed up at his store and I was there to give him a hug with the fam. My Dad has always pushed me to be the best guy I could be. Thanks so much, Dad. Happy Father’s Day! – Jax

When I hear the word dad my heart always lights up with joy. I read a quote once that said “the greatest thing a father can give his children is to love their mother.” My dad, Roy chose to love my mother, and has since showed me EXACTLY how a man should treat a woman. He has shown me every quality I look for in a future husband. He has shown me what true, unconditional love is. My dad has always supported me in my craziest dreams, from being my number one fan in my Miss Missouri USA pageant days, to cheering me across the finish line of my first half marathon, in another state, all while battling cancer. Hero doesn’t even begin to describe this man. He solves everything with a smile, as you can see above, clearly, laughter is his cure all. He always knows how to put a smile on my face. I love you, Papa. Forever. – Jaime

Whenever people ask me who my “hero” is, the answer is easy: My Dad. He’s the man I want to be, and the Father I only hope to be. He’s always been there in support of whatever I do, and often talks about how proud he is to be my Dad. He taught me to never let money control your life, and just do what you love in life, which is the best advice I ever received. And he’s a nutball. He’ll do the most unexpected thing, at the most unexpected time, without a care of what anyone thinks. And most of the time, it’s simply to share love and laughter with his family and friends. I’m blessed that for the first time in a while, I just get to spend the day with him this Father’s Day. Thanks Pops. I love you! – Carson

Growing up I have always admired pop! He is the person that I aspire to be in life. He has always been there and provided for the family. He is a police officer who has now turned into the assistant chief and I couldn’t be more proud of him.

For me, it’s hard to choose my favorite memory because every time we are together he makes me laugh so hard I cry. But if I had to choose it would be all the vacations we took. We are literally like the Griswold’s.

Happy Fathers Day Dad, I couldn’t wish for a better one even if I tried! – Jordan Jay