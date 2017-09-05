HAND IN HAND: HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF TELETHON SEPT 12

Tuesday, September 12 Beyonce and George Clooney will lead a star-studded one hour telethon to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air live at 7pm on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT. The telecast will originate from the Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey will be just a few of the stars involved in this show.

Y107’s Ryan Seacrest will also be joined by Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Michael Strahan, and Blake Shelton.

Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and his team came up with the plan and are organizing the event. Braun and Allison Kaye will serve as executive producers along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager and Houston-based rapper Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman.

Harvey struck Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. Despite weakening to a tropical storm, Harvey produced 52 inches of rain, causing devastating floods in Houston and other areas. The storm is blamed for at least 60 deaths.

Follow along with #HandInHand