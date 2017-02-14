“Hammer Head”

Dwayne Johnson is a professional wrestler turned actor, and recently world record breaker. Looks like he has a follower in his footsteps, well at least in the breaking records part. American strongman and wrestler John Ferraro has a skull nearly three times thicker than the average person! He has even proved it by setting the record for nailing 38 nails in wood breaking the world record. Well i guess it true, wrestling sometimes effects your head. Check out the video of him breaking the record below.

He was also on Stan Lee’s Superhumans!