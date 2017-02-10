Green Dog?

What would be your reaction if a chocolate lab gave birth to a green puppy? As bizarre as it sounds this actually happened to a couple in the U.K. Elaine Cooper, of Chorley, Manchester thought it was a black labrador at first when it was in the sack. Then when the Lab licked the placenta off, the puppy looked emerald green.

The green tinge is apparently from over exposure to a substance called biliverdin, which can be found in the placenta. The pups name is Fifi in honor of princess Fiona from Shrek! Check out the video and pictures of Fifi below!