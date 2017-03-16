Gran Wilder

This is the Granny of the year! Who says your too old to party? Doreen Grett is a grandma who was down to take shots with a group of ladies while vacationing in Mexia on spring break. Doreen’s granddaughter, Peyton Grett shared some screenshots of the event. It’s like she is part of the crowd hanging with the BFFs. Check it out for yourself!

My grandma is in Mexico taking shots with random girls on the beach and posting pics of it with captions like they're bff's.. pic.twitter.com/SA47BMUsX3 — payt (@paytongrett) March 9, 2017