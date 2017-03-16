Gran Wilder

Listen Live
March 16, 2017

This is the Granny of the year! Who says your too old to party? Doreen Grett is a grandma who was down to take shots with a group of ladies while vacationing in Mexia on spring break. Doreen’s granddaughter, Peyton Grett shared some screenshots of the event. It’s like she is part of the crowd hanging with the BFFs. Check it out for yourself!     

