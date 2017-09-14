Girls Night Out is back by popular demand!

The Girls Night Out Expo is a one-night only event dedicated to the celebration of Women. Grab your girls and enjoy the night as you shop, try samples, enter to win fabulous door prizes, enjoy demonstrations, and so much more! It’s everything for women, all in one expo!

Dozens Of Booths All Targeted To Women

Prize Drawing Throughout The Evening

Delicious Food From Local Establishments

Live DJ & Entertainment

Shopping Ideas And Gifts

This year’s event is Thursday, October 5th from 6-9pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia!

This fun event is for women (ages 18 and older only) to shop, play, indulge, and be pampered!

Tickets are just $15 if you get them in advance. Or, be a VIP and get in 30 min early, plus get a special VIP only swag bag and be entered to win VIP only prizes! There are only 50 VIP tickets available, so act quick. Click here for tickets.

Best yet, portions of door proceeds go to The American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness!

RSVP, learn more about Girls Night Out, and see the full list of vendors at www.girlsnightoutcolumbia.com!