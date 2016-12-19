Girl with Autism NAILS ‘Hallelujah’

Kaylee Rogers from the Killard House School in northern Ireland is no ordinary 10 year old girl. She’s got autism and ADHD but that’s not why she’s different. Her voice is that of an angel’s. A video of her singing ‘Hallelujah’ with her choir was posted a couple of days ago and since has taken the internet by storm, racking up 400k views on Facebook. And what did she have to say about it?

“It was really amazing how many views I got,” she said. “I just loved doing it.”

Check it out. And try not to cry too much. – JAX

https://www.facebook.com/nicholabrotherston.martin/videos/10210433034769819/